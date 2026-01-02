Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) vs. PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Financial Analysis

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sezzle has a beta of 8.68, indicating that its share price is 768% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sezzle shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PAR Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Sezzle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 1 2 6 0 2.56 Sezzle 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PAR Technology and Sezzle, as provided by MarketBeat.

PAR Technology currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.52%. Sezzle has a consensus price target of $126.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.78%. Given Sezzle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than PAR Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -19.21% -2.56% -1.58% Sezzle 27.66% 90.06% 34.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAR Technology and Sezzle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $349.98 million 4.16 -$4.99 million ($2.14) -16.75 Sezzle $271.13 million 8.21 $78.52 million $3.23 20.17

Sezzle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAR Technology. PAR Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sezzle beats PAR Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies. This segment also offers Point-of-Sale Hardware; wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and kitchen display systems, payment devices, cash drawers, printers, and other peripherals. In addition, this segment provides services, such as hardware repair, installation and implementation, training, and on-site and technical support services. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions; mission systems operations and maintenance, and commercial software products; systems engineering support and software-based solutions; satellite and teleport facility operation and maintenance, engineering, and installation services comprising inside and outside plant services, and maintenance of infrastructure and information systems; satellite ground system support comprising operations and maintenance, sustainment, upgrades, communications security management, anomaly response/resolution, process improvement, emergency response, and disaster recovery services; and information technology infrastructure library services to the United States Department of Defense, intelligence community (IC), and other federal agencies. This segment also offers various IC support services, systems integration, situational awareness solutions, and mission readiness support services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in New Hartford, New York.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

