Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 2,124 shares changing hands.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The company is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors that target metabolic pathways critical to the growth and survival of cancer cells. By disrupting tumor metabolism, Calithera aims to create novel therapeutic options for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes lead candidates such as telaglenastat (CB-839), a glutaminase inhibitor being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 trials across various tumor types, and CB-1158, an arginase inhibitor designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and enhance anti-tumor immunity.

