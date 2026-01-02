Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 2,124 shares changing hands.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
About Calithera Biosciences
The company’s pipeline includes lead candidates such as telaglenastat (CB-839), a glutaminase inhibitor being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 trials across various tumor types, and CB-1158, an arginase inhibitor designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and enhance anti-tumor immunity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calithera Biosciences
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.