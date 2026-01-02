Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$82.53 and last traded at C$82.53, with a volume of 14789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.88.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.2833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities. The vast majority of the company’s assets are logistics and distribution warehouses and multipurpose buildings split fairly evenly amongst Canadian, Austrian, and U.S.

