Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 589,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 148,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

