iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 510,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 157,482 shares.The stock last traded at $109.7140 and had previously closed at $108.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,118,000 after purchasing an additional 439,316 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,467,000. Sherman Porfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,699,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,800,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $13,327,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.