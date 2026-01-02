Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 3700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp. in May 2016. Azarga Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in White Rock, Canada.

