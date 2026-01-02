Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 97,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the previous session’s volume of 23,924 shares.The stock last traded at $50.81 and had previously closed at $50.2350.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Alfa Laval from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALFVY

Alfa Laval Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

See Also

