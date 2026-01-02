Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.3150. Approximately 1,511,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,050,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have commented on XERS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 23,242 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $173,385.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,643,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,717,921.38. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $116,835.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,433.76. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,976 shares of company stock worth $1,497,495. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

