Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 28.8% – Should You Sell?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 28.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,663,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 718% from the average session volume of 447,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

