Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.9250, with a volume of 6883812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Alight Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kausik Rajgopal bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,452.48. This trade represents a 46.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 42,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $100,193.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 109,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,729.40. This trade represents a 62.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 193,116 shares of company stock worth $448,984. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 152.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

Featured Articles

