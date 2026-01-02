Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $228.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $240.00 to $231.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

