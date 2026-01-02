NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.02, with a volume of 2469685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.63.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.10.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery. as well as the discovered Harpoon area located northeast of the Arrow deposit.

