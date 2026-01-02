Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 83196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Minco Silver Stock Up 9.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$36.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33.

Get Minco Silver alerts:

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has interest in the Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.