Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,970 and last traded at GBX 3,020, with a volume of 281617344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,020.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,520.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,125 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,470.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

