DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 69.50, with a volume of 158970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £17.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. DSW Capital had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 3.63%.

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

