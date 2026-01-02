Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 and last traded at GBX 109, with a volume of 598380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £335.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.37.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 96.85%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on companies which seek to benefit from restructuring, cost cutting, and other profitability improvements to create its portfolio.

