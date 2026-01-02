Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, August 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 5,296,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,702,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 58.5% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,004,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after buying an additional 4,063,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,778,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 252,596 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $4,586,000.

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

