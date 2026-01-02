Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 188,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 86,040 shares.The stock last traded at $31.9450 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $756.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 302.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 991.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

