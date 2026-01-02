Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 5,296,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,702,362. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

