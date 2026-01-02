ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.69 and last traded at $117.47, with a volume of 295754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

ATI Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,816,408.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,403,101.16. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 200,937 shares of company stock worth $19,696,526 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ATI by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ATI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in ATI by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 101,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in ATI by 68.9% during the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

