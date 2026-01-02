Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.2050. Approximately 588,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,495,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.31.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $94,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,098.60. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Firestone bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 63,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,595. The trade was a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,386,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,606,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,821,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

