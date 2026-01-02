Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,198 and last traded at GBX 2,184, with a volume of 10216345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,132.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,420 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,089.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,013 per share, for a total transaction of £281.82. Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $74,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

