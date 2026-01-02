Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) rose 20.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 398,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 135,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Century Lithium Stock Up 27.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$61.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Gaydon Pettit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 837,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,501. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project. Century Lithium Corp. was formerly known as Cypress Development Corp.

