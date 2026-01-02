AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 and last traded at GBX 820, with a volume of 12191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 803.

AIB Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 760.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 670.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.65.

AIB Group Company Profile



AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

