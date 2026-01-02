Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 36,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 17,909 shares.The stock last traded at $31.9080 and had previously closed at $31.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEZNY

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Stock Down 0.1%

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2369 per share. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

(Get Free Report)

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale is the operator responsible for the planning, management and development of Italy’s high?voltage electricity transmission network. The company’s core activities include the operation and maintenance of transmission lines and substations, real?time system operation and dispatch, and network planning to ensure the secure and reliable delivery of electricity across the national grid. Terna also undertakes investments to expand and modernize transmission capacity, with a focus on enabling system stability and integrating variable renewable generation.

In addition to physical network operations, Terna provides a range of technical and engineering services related to grid connection, system balancing and ancillary services that support market functioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.