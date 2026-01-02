Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price fell 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.7660. 6,950,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 13,944,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXK. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 5.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 31.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver’s core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

