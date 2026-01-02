KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.8015 and last traded at $66.8015, with a volume of 963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.2250.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KBCSY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBC Group

KBC Group Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.