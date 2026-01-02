Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.24. 2,616,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,713,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Fortuna Mining Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $246.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 2.4% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 122,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

