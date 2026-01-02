iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 119,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 74,387 shares.The stock last traded at $84.3060 and had previously closed at $84.83.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

