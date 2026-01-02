Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 759,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 302,829 shares.The stock last traded at $21.6650 and had previously closed at $21.66.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,132,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,172,000 after acquiring an additional 898,078 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,183,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 231.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 403,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 281,455 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

