Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for James River Group (JRVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR):
- 12/29/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – James River Group was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 12/16/2025 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/6/2025 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/1/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/15/2025 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/11/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/4/2025 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.92%.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.