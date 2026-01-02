Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for James River Group (JRVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR):

12/29/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – James River Group was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

12/16/2025 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – James River Group had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.92%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

