BILL (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.84 and last traded at $51.6890. Approximately 315,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,144,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -189.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BILL by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.