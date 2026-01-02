ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Shares Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,451,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 756% from the average session volume of 286,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.15.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

