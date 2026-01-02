Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.54 and last traded at GBX 0.54. 569,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,806,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 10.7%

The stock has a market cap of £5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33.

About Goldstone Resources

