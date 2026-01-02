Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $19.8640. Approximately 215,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 384,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $794.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 92,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 443,359 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

Featured Articles

