Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.94. 2,651,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,399,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FRMI. Zacks Research raised Fermi to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Fermi in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $37.00 price target on Fermi and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.69.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

