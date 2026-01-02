Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 771,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 540,389 shares.The stock last traded at $18.8350 and had previously closed at $18.83.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
