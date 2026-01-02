Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 771,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 540,389 shares.The stock last traded at $18.8350 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

