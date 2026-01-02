Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 30,252 shares.The stock last traded at $50.8450 and had previously closed at $50.71.
Central Securities Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.
Central Securities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1,003.0%.
Institutional Trading of Central Securities
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corporation (NYSE: CET) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that has operated since its incorporation in 1927. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the company offers investors access to a blend of equity and fixed-income strategies within a single vehicle. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Central Securities seeks to deliver total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation.
The company’s investment strategy emphasizes a core allocation to U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.