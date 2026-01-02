Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CETGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 30,252 shares.The stock last traded at $50.8450 and had previously closed at $50.71.

Central Securities Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1,003.0%.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Central Securities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 312,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corporation (NYSE: CET) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that has operated since its incorporation in 1927. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the company offers investors access to a blend of equity and fixed-income strategies within a single vehicle. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Central Securities seeks to deliver total return through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes a core allocation to U.S.

