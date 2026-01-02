Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $114.07. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $118.98, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.9362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

