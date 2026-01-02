Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $398.98 and last traded at $396.95. Approximately 1,165,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,266,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carvana from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.32.

Carvana Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,000. This represents a 12.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.24, for a total value of $19,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,821,215.44. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,582 shares of company stock valued at $186,714,293. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherman Porfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 201.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

