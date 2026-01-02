Craig Foster Acquires 681 Shares of Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster bought 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £149.82.

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Craig Foster bought 508 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, with a total value of £147.32.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

Shares of LON ONDO traded down GBX 0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 21.50. 301,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.58. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44. The stock has a market cap of £29.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to ‘find and fix’ the problem.

