Applied Therapeutics (APLT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT):

12/29/2025 – Applied Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Applied Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Applied Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2025 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/8/2025 – Applied Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2025 – Applied Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.

12/1/2025 – Applied Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Applied Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its research strategy centers on structure-based drug design and proprietary screening technologies aimed at correcting underlying metabolic dysfunction in disorders characterized by enzyme deficiencies and toxic metabolite accumulation.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, AT-007, is an aldose reductase inhibitor engineered to cross the blood–brain barrier and is currently in clinical development for classic galactosemia.

