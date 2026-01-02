Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) vs. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Head to Head Contrast

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.06 $10.26 million $0.40 57.53 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.25 billion 6.81 $295.21 million $3.94 25.12

Volatility & Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curbline Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Curbline Properties has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curbline Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 9 7 1 2.53

Curbline Properties currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $109.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94% Federal Realty Investment Trust 27.65% 11.12% 4.01%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Curbline Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

