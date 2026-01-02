Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

MQ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marqeta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Marqeta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of MQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,627. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 69,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $345,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 293,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,670. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 218,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

