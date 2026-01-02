Triumph Financial (TFIN) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Triumph Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $422.32 million $16.09 million 219.34 Triumph Financial Competitors $723.95 million $104.06 million 37.63

Analyst Recommendations

Triumph Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Triumph Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Triumph Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Triumph Financial Competitors 29 163 196 18 2.50

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Triumph Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 2.00% 1.76% 0.24% Triumph Financial Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Summary

Triumph Financial competitors beat Triumph Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

