Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 2,498,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,994. Western Union has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. Western Union’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Angelini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 186,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,041.40. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Western Union by 15.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,458,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 324,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

