ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.6350. 158,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,582,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECARX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The company has a market cap of $620.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ECARX during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ECARX by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in ECARX by 430.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,279,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,038,476 shares during the period.

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

