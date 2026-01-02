Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $248.50 and last traded at $243.6590, with a volume of 744295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $121,462.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,833.28. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $8,897,954. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 375.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,420,000 after purchasing an additional 359,579 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Ciena by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.