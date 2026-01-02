CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.4450, with a volume of 1033922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $726.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

