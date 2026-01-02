CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $134.15 and last traded at $134.5880, with a volume of 162040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDW from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Stock Down 1.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,838.70. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 733.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CDW by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 119,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CDW by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,148,000 after buying an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,118,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CDW by 781.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

Featured Stories

